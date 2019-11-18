WRENTHAM — King Philip Regional officials said Monday they have identified the student responsible for a threatening note found in a high school bathroom and concluded there is no threat to the school community.
A high school staff member reported finding the crumpled note containing threatening language behind a toilet in a boys’ bathroom about 6:30 p.m. Friday.
The note did not mention specific acts of violence or specific weapons but had threatening and vulgar language with negative references to the school’s wresting team.
Wrentham police were promptly notified and launched an investigation, but do not intend to file charges, according to a news release from the school district.
King Philip administrators will work with the student found responsible for the incident according to district policies and procedures, Superintendent Paul Zinni said.
“l want to thank the school staff and members of law enforcement who quickly investigated this matter to ensure there was no danger to anyone,” Zinni said.
