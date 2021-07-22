ATTLEBORO — A recent post on the city health department’s website acknowledged a booming rat population here and elsewhere, blaming the warmer winters for a longer breeding season and the rise of the rodents.
But residents of an Olive Street neighborhood, tucked into a corner next to a railroad bridge and the Amtrak rail line, say they’re overrun with them.
One of the residents, who did not leave his name, called a Sun Chronicle reporter to complain.
He said an abandoned house at 29 Olive St. seems to be the source of the growing rat population in the neighborhood.
The house has been empty for years and it has a significant amount of trash piled in its driveway and yard, he said.
When a reporter went to see the trash situation, one woman who lives near the abandoned home confirmed the rat problem.
“There’s a lot of big ones around here,” she said, declining to be identified.
Another source of the rodents could be an old boat with weeds growing out of it in the yard of an absentee landlord at 33 Olive St., the woman said.
“I don’t know where they are coming from,” she said. “Everybody seems to think they are coming from that house.”
She said she saw a big rat with “its tail sticking straight up in the air” and that the sight has haunted her ever since.
“I keep having nightmares about that rat...,” she said.
Another neighbor, who declined to give his name, said “rats and mice are everywhere.”
“I see rats in the driveway all the time,” he said of the house nearby. “It’s like this,” he said, holding his hands about a foot apart.
Meanwhile, a city official said a solution is in the offing.
Building Commissioner Bill McDonough said complaints have been received about the house and that his department, the health department and the city solicitor are working on a solution. It includes cleaning the vacant property which is expected to be sold in the near future.
“We have received complaints and are working towards a fix,” he said in an email Wednesday. “The property is supposedly changing hands soon, which will be good, but in the meantime the health department is looking into doing the clean up and possibly putting a lien on the property for the expense.”
He said the city is working with the potential buyer so the sale won’t be held up by a lien.
“I anticipate a solution happening within days,” McDonough said. “I can assure you the cleanup will happen sooner than later.”
Rodents became a big problem in many cities worldwide during the pandemic shutdown. They spread through residential neighborhoods in search of food after restaurants and bars were shut down.
There have been problems reported elsewhere locally.
North Attleboro Health Agent Sheri Miller-Bedau said late last month that the town’s health department had seen a rise in rat complaints.
Miller-Bedau said she and Animal Officer Felicia Camara went out to investigate some complaints at that time and discovered a colony of between 100 to 200 rats living and burrowing at a condominium complex at 180 Park St.
An official on the condominium association was addressing the issue, she said.
Miller-Bedau urged residents to take in bird feeders and make sure no containers are left outside that can fill with water.
“We want to take away their food and we want to take away their water,” Miller-Bedau said.
In addition, she said, residential trash cans and dumpsters should have tight lids so the rodents can’t get inside. All businesses, she said, need to make sure their dumpsters close tightly and do not have holes in them.
Residents should avoid using poison to kill rats, the health agent said, because it has led to “secondary poisonings” of foxes and other animals. There is also the potential danger to pets and water supplies, she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.