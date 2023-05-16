DIGHTON — Officials are looking into extensively renovating and expanding Dighton Elementary School or replacing it with a new building to address crowded and outdated conditions.
The Dighton-Rehoboth Regional School District has submitted a Statement of Interest to the Massachusetts School Building Authority, a step required to get state financial assistance for school building projects.
Reimbursement usually runs about half a school project’s cost. Dighton taxpayers would pick up the remainder of the tab.
Constructed in 1953, the elementary school on Somerset Avenue (Route 138) has experienced overcrowding and lacks updated safety and security equipment, officials say.
The school no longer provides a 21st century learning environment to address the needs of all students in the realms of academics and social-emotional needs, they add.
Submitting the SOI to the state is the first step in a years-long process to get full state funding.
The MSBA will review the SOI and consider the district for eligibility to pursue funding for a feasibility study, but that decision isn’t expected until December.
The feasibility study will explore options for addressing the overcrowding and updating the school.
“Although still very preliminary, we are excited to take this important first step to address the needs of our students and community,” Superintendent Bill Runey said. “A renovated or rebuilt DES would provide our students with a modern, safe, and secure learning environment, and would be a tremendous asset to the community as a whole.”
The growth in the elementary school population isn’t expected to slow down.
“Population projections show that this problem will only get worse in the future,” school committee Chairman Aaron Morse said. “It’s imperative that the District addresses these issues, and we hope the MSBA gives us fair consideration.”