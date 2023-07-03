ATTLEBORO — One of the four proposals for a new public safety facility calls for the demolition of the historic Pine Street Armory.
A feasibility study has come up with four sites — including one at the Pine Street site — but none seem to fit the bill, prompting thoughts of separating the new police and fire stations, which originally were planned to be combined.
Kaestle Boos Associates made a presentation to the municipal building commission last week and none of the sites were found to be totally acceptable.
The first proposed location is the site where City Hall and the police station are currently located. Access for the police station is off Union Street.
The police station would take 70,000 square feet and the fire station 58,500 square feet.
Land would have to be bought which, Mayor Cathleen DeSimone said she is not enthusiastic about.
“I’m disinclined to acquire property if we don’t have to,” she said. And she said the lot is too small.
“I think it’s too cramped,” she said. “City Hall parking is already tight. I don’t think it is going to work.”
Building Commission Chairman Jack Jacobi agrees.
The next proposed site is a wooded area off Pleasant Street behind Harbor One Bank.
The city would have to purchase the property and squeeze the dual facility into a space that contains wetlands.
And the property is not right on Pleasant Street but off a northeast access road to the Attleboro Corporate Park, which could slow down response times to certain areas of the city.
“It’s a possibility, but it doesn’t seem like a high possibility,” Jacobi said.
The next proposed site is off Commerce Way which the city would also have to buy.
It would likely increase response time for the fire department, fire department officials say. New England Sports Village owns that property.
Jacobi said construction costs could be escalated due to ledge in the area and that it may be too near the South Attleboro Fire Station.
And the final site is the area bounded by Dunham, Pine, Union and Pearl streets — the site of the castle-like building known as the Pine Street Armory.
The city would need to buy land currently used for commuter rail parking. Both the Bartek Recreation Center on Pine Street housed in the former armory, which is more than a century old, and the building next door at 95 Pine St., the former Richardson School — which currently houses city social service agencies — would have to be demolished.
“We’d lose the rec center,” Jacobi said.
So, now the commission is thinking of separating the two departments, which would cost an estimated $17 million more to build both.
There is no current estimate on the amount it would take to build both.
“I think we made more progress,” Jacobi said. “We know what we don’t like.”
Meanwhile, the mayor said when one building is moved it can set off a chain reaction.
“We need to think about all the consequences of the moves we make,” she said.
