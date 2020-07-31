Hurricane Preparedness Week has come and gone, but public safety officials say with Hurricane Isaias expected to come up the East Coast and reach New England by early next week, it’s a good idea to be prepared.
North Attleboro Fire Chief Chris Coleman, who is also the town’s emergency management director, said Friday it was too early to know what the storm will look like when it reaches New England.
However, he said, it is hurricane season and people should stay informed and take precautions. The Atlantic hurricane season lasts until Nov. 30.
“We haven’t had a hurricane in a long time. The biggest thing is to be prepared,” Coleman said.
Even if the hurricane loses power and turns into a tropical storm, it could still create problems.
“Flooding will be a concern. The wind will be a concern,” Coleman said.
For links to hurricane preparedness tips, go to northattleboro.com/fire.
“People need to be prepared. They need to have a contingency plan in place,” Coleman said.
The last major storm to hit the area was Tropical Storm Irene in 2011. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration seasonal outlook predicts an above normal number of hurricanes this season.
The state Emergency Management Agency recommends that people stay informed about a storm and prepare an emergency supply kit.
The kit should include essentials items, such as food, water, cash and a first-aid kit that will help sustain you and your family for up to three days in the event you are isolated in your home without power.
Other tips include:
- Ensure smoke and carbon monoxide detectors are working and have fresh batteries.
- Consider purchasing a generator to provide power during an outage.
- If you have life-support devices or other medical equipment or supplies which depend on electricity, notify your utility and work with your medical provider to prepare for power outages.
- Make a record of your personal property by taking photos or videos of your belongings. Store these records in a safe place.
For more information and tips go to mass.gov/mema/hurricanes
