WRENTHAM -- There is a potential toxic algae bloom on Lake Archer and town officials are warning against contact with it.
A water sample has been sent to a lab for confirmation testing, town officials said.
"This bloom should be considered harmful until proven otherwise. Please be advised that contact with this type of bloom can be harmful to people and pets. Those using the water for active recreation (like swimming or jetskiiers), or for drinking, are most likely to be exposed," according to the posting on July 1.
Children and pets, who are more likely to get bacteria in their mouths, are of special concern. Dogs can become very ill and even die from from licking toxic algae off of their fur," the town said.
Visit the town website, www.wrentham.ma.us for more information, including a fact sheet on harmful algal blooms.
