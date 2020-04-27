NORTH ATTLEBORO -- State and local officials are investigating an oil sheen discovered over the weekend in the Ten Mile River.
Fire Chief Chris Coleman said the sheen discovered Friday afternoon was in the area of Continental House apartments at 317 East Washington (Route 1), near Falls Pond.
The source of the leak was not found and very little of it entered Falls Pond before firefighters put oil absorbent booms into the river, Coleman said on Monday.
"We're going to monitor it," he said.
The sheen was in a different location than an oil sheen discovered in the river in February and was not related to the fire at a manufacturing firm on Chestnut Street, according to the fire chief.
Workers from the state Department of Environmental Protection responded as well as officials on the local conservation commission, which has authority over Falls Pond.
Local public works officials and the state Department of Transportation also responded.
Coleman said officials also checked and are monitoring storm drains on Route 1.
