ATTLEBORO
Nancy Hatch always said her mother was a saver.
There are boxes and boxes of things in Hatch’s Harwich Port house that her mother had saved over the years.
Recently, Hatch was going through the boxes and in the process learned a lot about the history of the old Attleboro High School on County Street, and her late mother.
Ruth Cole, later Ruth Flemming, was one of the first graduates of the school in 1915.
She attended a school on Bank Street where the Sweet Meeting House is now, but her class moved into the large, gray brick school on County Street upon its completion in February of 1914.
The next year they graduated.
What Hatch found out about her mother through the news clippings, programs and other materials is that she started and captained the very first girls’ basketball team.
She also discovered her mother was a mover and shaker in the Class of 1915, graduating with a 94 percent grade average and organizing many of the social events.
Even as she got older, Hatch’s mother kept it up, heading up efforts to put on class reunions.
“I never knew this. I knew she was busy all the time,” Hatch, 94, said.
Her mother never mentioned anything over the years about organizing a basketball team.
“She was the leader of everything,” Hatch said.
Hatch and her daughter, Jody MacLeod, came to Attleboro Tuesday to meet with City Councilor Sarah Reynolds, historic commission Chairwoman Marian Wrightington and Rachel Killion to show them some of the things Ruth Cole had saved over the years.
There was a newspaper article about the first class, the first class reunion, a class logo that said “AHS Veritas 1915,” and various invitations to events.
Hatch, a 1952 graduate of Attleboro High, said she enjoyed rummaging through the boxes of memorabilia her mother had saved.
“It think it’s absolutely wonderful,” she said.
