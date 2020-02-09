ATTLEBORO — Despite hopes that the former high school on County Street could be preserved and converted into housing, it may end up as a pile of rubble to be trucked off and dumped somewhere.
Mayor Paul Heroux says developers have told him the three-story, 108-year-old brick school perched on a hill just outside of downtown is not “development friendly” and should be razed to make way for a new building.
The city has issued three “requests for proposals” within the last year or so for the school, located at 135 County St., which started its life as a high school in 1912 and then became Brennan Middle School, Bristol Community College and the city’s alternative high school.
However, no offers have been submitted for the 78,082-square-foot structure, which is assessed at $6.2 million.
The city had hoped to sell the building, as well as the former Finberg School on South Main Street and the Briggs Corner School on Oakhill Avenue, to defray the cost of the new $260 million high school now under construction on Rathbun Willard Drive.
In a letter to city councilors on Tuesday, Heroux said the city requirement to save the façade of the former high school, a mandate councilors approved on an 11-0 vote last May, is the biggest hindrance to its sale, and asked them to consider removing it.
But the removal is not just to allow a change in the façade but permission to destroy it and the rest of the structure.
According to developers, the arrangement of the school’s windows and interior layout make it unlikely that a renovation into apartments can be profitable, Heroux said.
They said there aren’t enough windows in the front and too many on the sides of the structure, and that its first floor auditorium and basement level gym, both located in the middle of the building, create renovation problems.
Heroux said developers don’t believe they can use those spaces and would rather raze the school and build something new on the 1 1/2-acre lot, which is in the middle of a dense residential district.
While the city hasn’t received any offers for the school, it has poured $70,000 into it for heat and insurance, which is a big problem in a tight budget year, Heroux said.
With a $2 million deficit to cover by June 30 for next year’s budget, the city needs to save every dime it has and create more.
“We need to stop the bleeding and get that property on the tax rolls,” Heroux said.
“This is not what I wanted to see happen,” the mayor added, noting he and members of his family attended the school and have an attachment to it. “But I have to put my personal feelings aside and do what’s best for the city.”
The matter has been referred to the council’s capital improvement committee headed up by Richard Conti.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.