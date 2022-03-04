ATTLEBORO — Former Attleboro High School students, teachers and the community at large will get a chance to take a stroll down memory lane at the soon-to-be-old AHS.
Principal Bill Runey said the doors of the high school, which was built in 1962 and is being razed once a new school is complete, will be open to visitors from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 19.
Graduates, non-graduates, teachers, staffers, administrators and the public are welcome to wander halls and reminisce over the past.
Thirteen days later, on April 1, contractors will raze the pool area and the small gym of the building to get a jump on the old school’s demolition so parking lots can be ready when the new high school building opens in September.
There won’t be guided tours of what will soon be the old AHS, but there will be students posted at strategic locations to help those who may have lost their way or can’t remember exactly where a room that’s important to them is located.
But for most who walked the halls for four years, it’s probably left indelible tracks.
Runey noted that “tons and tons” of couples met at AHS, got engaged and married.
And, there’s no doubt that many had kids of their own who went on to attend AHS and maybe met their matches there as well.
Some of those couples may want to take a picture of where they first met, Runey said, adding that ex-AHS athletes may want to visit the gym and ex-AHS swimmers, the pool.
Those in the career and technical programs may want a last look at the shops where they learned valuable skills and club members may want to visit meeting places.
The Blue Pride Ambassadors Club will be on hand to take orders for commemorative T-shirts designed by the graphic arts and art departments.
Orders will be taken for memorabilia as well.
The gym floor will be cut into pieces and sold.
The same will happen to the stage in Bray Auditorium for those who took part in plays or musical performances or were simply spectators at such events.
Seats from the auditorium will be sold along with bricks in the walls.
Runey said officials are exploring the possibility of selling lockers, or at least locker doors, which may have a special meaning for someone.
Money raised from memorabilia sales is slated to go into a capital improvements fund, which can be used to improve other schools in the system, he said.
The open house won’t be the final celebration of the old school.
Runey said a “Lights Out Extravaganza” is being planned for June 18.
“We will celebrate that old gal that has given us (60) years of good use,” he said.
Admission will be by ticket but the price has yet to be set. There will be beer, wine and hors d’oeuvres as well as a raffle to see who gets to shoot the last basketball in the gym.
There will also be a graffiti wall where attendees can scribble whatever they want and not get in trouble with the principal.
At the end of the ceremonies, everyone will walk out and the lights will be turned off for the final time.
And then the lights will go on in the new high school next door to welcome a new generation of students, teachers administrators and memories to be made.