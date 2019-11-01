NORTH ATTLEBORO — The Olympia Sports chain plans to close half its stores, and the one at Emerald Square mall is among them.
The chain, which specializes in athletic footwear and apparel, will close 76 stores in all while keeping 75 open under new ownership, according to a news release from SB360 Capital Partners, a liquidation company.
Olympia was recently acquired by sports retailer JackRabbit, and the stores remaining open will continue to operate under the Olympia Sports’ banner. The 76 closing stores were not part of the acquisition.
The Emerald Square location off Route 1 and stores in Franklin and Taunton are among 22 in Massachusetts that will close.
The store at Patriot Place in Foxboro is staying open, however.
The Franklin store is in the Franklin Village Shopping Center off Franklin Village Drive. The Taunton one is in the Silver City Galleria mall.
Two stores in Rhode Island, including in Woonsocket, in Walnut Hill Plaza off Diamond Hill Road, will be shuttered.
The store closing sales began Friday for about $44 million of inventory.
Olympia Sports opened its first store in 1975 in South Portland, Maine.
It grew to about 150 locations at its peak.
