The Olympia Sports store at Patriot Place in Foxboro is closing. It opened at the location inn 2016.

FOXBORO -- A Maine-based sporting goods chain that once had more than 200 stores on the East Coast is shuttering its remaining 35 stores, including one at Patriot Place.

The company confirmed the stores would close by the end of September and that liquidation sales had begun at all locations.