Earth Day is 52 years old Friday.
It began in 1970 when the nation was confronting a number of problems including the Vietnam War, civil rights issues and pollution.
The pollution of the air, water and land was growing worse every year, which helped to prompt the creation of Earth Day.
The Earth is billions of years old, but the time it took man to pollute it was a mere blink of an eye.
And that blink began with the Industrial Revolution.
Most pollution, if not all, can be traced to the Industrial Revolution, for which England is credited with beginning in the 1730s.
It came to America in 1793, starting right next door in fact — in Pawtucket.
That’s where Samuel Slater, who is known as the Father of the Industrial Revolution in America, built his first textile mill, which used water power supplied by the Blackstone River.
The cotton used came from down South, grown and picked by slaves, but that’s a whole other story.
Eventually mills used steam power produced by coal, and that’s when things started to go downhill as far as the environment was concerned.
Plumes of black smoke polluted the air.
And as modern production increased poisonous waste from factories was dumped in rivers, wetlands or on land, and it sometimes found its way into the water people drink.
One local example is the Walton & Lonsbury Superfund site on North Avenue in Attleboro, where toxic waste was dumped into nearby wetlands.
Fortunately, it did not pollute drinking water, but it did pollute the land.
With the mass production of goods, the world reveled in its ability to make life better, but no one bothered to clean up the mess or consider its implications.
History.com sums it up this way:
“The positives and negatives of the Industrial Revolution are complex. On one hand, unsafe working conditions were rife and pollution from coal and gas are legacies we still struggle with today.
“On the other, the move to cities and inventions that made clothing, communication and transportation more affordable and accessible to the masses changed the course of world history.
“Regardless of these questions, the Industrial Revolution had a transformative economic, social and cultural impact, and played an integral role in laying the foundations for modern society.”
In 1970, Earth Day was founded by Sen. Gaylord Nelson, a Democrat from Wisconsin, and the Environment Protection Agency was established the same year during the administration of President Richard Nixon.
This year, the theme of Earth Day is “Invest in Our Planet.”
“This is the moment to change it all — the business climate, the political climate, and how we take action on climate,” says earthday.org. “Now is the time for the unstoppable courage to preserve and protect our health, our families, our livelihoods … together, we must Invest In Our Planet.”
What’s happening locally with our rivers and land?
In particular has the pandemic had any effect on the environment?
Ben Cote from Friends of the Ten Mile River and Bucklin Brook says people seem to be using the river more.
Perhaps it’s just to get out of the house and breathe fresh air after being cooped up with coronavirus for so long.
But more people sometimes means more problems.
“We have seen both negative and positive changes,” Cote said. “Positive first, more people have been getting out for recreation in the area. People are also doing this close to home.
“The negative side is that some people are not as respectful to our waterways and are leaving trash behind and we have witnessed some more vandalism to our outdoor spaces.”
Have animals returned and are the habitats finally returning to the way they used to be, before the scourge of pollution swept over the land?
Cote said the animals are coming back.
Cleaner water brings new life to the 54-square-mile watershed drained by Ten Mile, which actually runs for 22 miles.
Cote said the watershed is teeming with new life.
It’s especially alive at night, he said.
Beavers warn of danger by slapping their tales on the water.
“Just last week, I was taking a midnight walk along the Ten Mile River,” Cote said. “It was very dark, but it’s a good time to listen to the sounds happening around you.
“While walking, I heard two loud splashes on the water and realized that beavers were slapping their tales in response to my presence. Wildlife has been returning to the river for many years and now seems to be speeding up. This is a very exciting time in our watersheds.”
And what about development?
Houses are going up everywhere. Woods are being chopped to the ground and wildlife is being forced into new areas and smaller spaces.
“That is one of the biggest issues facing our waterways. Wildlife is returning and habitat is disappearing due to development,” Cote said. “This is causing a predictable problem. More traffic collisions, more coyotes taking small cats, more sightings of animals that might go unnoticed (previously).”
“In addition, (development) is impeding the floodplains and destroying vernal pools which are important breeding grounds,” he said. “And also, it will cause more flooding as floodplains are built upon and the climate continues to change.”
As pollution is slowly being brought under control, the same is needed for development, Cote said.
“We really need to make an effort to practice smart development as the population continues to grow,” he said. “The Friends understand that development will need to happen, but we understand that we only have one shot to get this right. The future health of our natural resources depends on that.”
And just how are Ten Mile and Bucklin doing as far as pollution goes? Are they getting cleaner?
The short answer is yes, but there are other problems.
“That question is more complex than you would think,” Cote said. “In one regard, yes the rivers are getting cleaner. Laws make it harder to use the waterways as dumping areas.”
But it turns out that nature has its own pollutants.
“We have seen an increase in invasive species like water chestnuts which is hurting our rivers and ponds and the wildlife that call them home,” he said. “Also, loss of woodlands causes the water to warm up which also brings water quality down.”
And then there are those who like to use chemicals to keep their lawns green and weed-free.
Instead of factories spilling gallons of pollutants into rivers and streams, chemicals used for lawn care are slowly seeping unseen into the waterways.
“In America many are in competition for the greenest lawns and use of chemicals is hurting our watersheds,” Cote said. “So the rivers are still being polluted and abused, the cause of it is the only thing that’s changed.”
But overall people are becoming more aware and active in defense of the environment, Cote said.
“The good news is that we now have people that will stand up and speak for our rivers and will act to protect them,” he said.
Jason Burby, president of the Attleboro Land Trust, had a more scientific approach and for that reason said some questions posed by a reporter can’t be answered.
“I don’t think we are able to answer any of your questions directly either because of lack of scientific expertise or lack of observation during that time period, but I will provide the following observations about the effects on the pandemic, which may relate back to more of the ‘spiritual’ aspects of Earth Day,” he said in an email.
But, he said, he’s considered many of the same questions.
“I, too, have pondered some of the same questions you’re posing here, but it will probably take time for research to occur and be shared,” he said. “The effects will probably be felt on a more macro scale than can be observed in a specific region such as Attleboro.”
But land trust members did note that their property was being used more in the last two years.
On some days the parking lots were full.
And that’s a good thing, because people are enjoying the property that the Attleboro Land Trust has preserved for all time.
“During the pandemic we noticed a marked increase in the amount of residents visiting the Land Trust properties,” he said. “There were days I was unable to find a parking spot on some of our properties. It is our hope that visitors found some level of respite and safety among the trees that they were not able to find elsewhere during those periods.”
And something good may well come of that, Burby said.
“It is our hope people continue to get outside and take stock in our relationship with the planet and the importance of our protected natural resources,” he said.