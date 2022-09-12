MANSFIELD — A second day into the town’s water emergency, residents appeared in droves Monday at the public works facility off East Street to pick up up a free case of water.
A steady stream of cars was directed by police in and out of the facility after opening at 2 p.m.
Residents were advised Sunday to boil drinking water at home or use bottled water because E. coli bacterial contamination had been found in town drinking water.
“It took me about seven minutes. They have a good system set up,” Mike Robitaille said as he was driving out of the facility. “I have bottled water at home, too.”
“I’ve boiled a lot of water,” Caroline Connaughton said, leaving with her two children in the back of her SUV. “I have water all over the place at home.”
So far, Connaughton said her family is handling the crisis well, using the sterilized water for ice and teeth brushing.
“You have to stay vigilant,” she said.
Cars were checked by town officials to verify identification for proof of residency and water was handed out as cars drove out in two lines. A man operating a forklift brought pallets of water to the distribution points.
“Good job, guys,” one man yelled out as he drove off after picking up a case of water.
On Sunday between 3 and 6 p.m., the first day bottled water was distributed, officials handed out 2,000 cases, according to Fire Chief Justin Desrosiers, the town’s emergency management director.
Contrary to what some people were writing on social media, officials didn’t run out of water Sunday. The chief said there was a 20-minute delay to get water to the facility.
“Nobody went without water,” Desrosiers said.
Because the distribution started on Sunday, the chief said there was a delay in getting staff and water supplies from vendors.
“Once we got it up and going it was pretty good,” Desrosiers said.
The chief said he expected another 2,000 cases would be distributed Monday.
The center is scheduled to open again from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, Town Manager Kevin Dumas said.
“We will continue distribution of water this week through at least Thursday,” Dumas said.
The times of the water distribution were adjusted because the opening of the center Monday coincided with traffic leaving the schools on East Street and from St. Mary’s School on Pratt Street (Route 106).
The distribution center is staffed by members of the fire department and the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency.
Firefighters have also distributed water to senior citizens living at the Bicentennial Court, Park Court and Cedar Court complexes operated by the town housing authority, Desrosiers said.
Town officials anticipate the water problem to be resolved by Friday.
Boiling water for one minute kills the bacteria in the water and makes it safe to drink and use for brushing teeth, washing dishes and food preparation, officials said. Pets should also be given only bottled or boiled-safe water.
It is safe to use town water for hand washing, bathing and doing laundry, officials say.
“As would be expected with this type of situation, we have had a considerable amount of inquiries regarding how residents can keep themselves and their families safe,” Dumas said. “Most of the questions have been cleaning related.”
The bacteria could cause illness, especially in young, elderly and those with compromised immune systems.
Local schools were open Monday with some changes to deal with the water crisis.
“Schools today were open as scheduled with no disruption, and students and staff were asked to bring in water bottles for drinking,” Superintendent Teresa Murphy said in an email. “Both breakfast and lunch were served at all schools as normal. Bathrooms were open at all schools with water available for handwashing” as well as additional hand sanitizer.
Town officials say they are adding more chlorine at the treatment plants and will be sampling the water as required by state Department of Environmental Protection regulations.
Residents of Foxboro served by Mansfield water need to boil their water or use bottled water, but Mansfield residents served by Attleboro water don’t need to do either.
E. coli has been detected in many area municipal water systems over the years, however Interim DPW Director Josh Reinke said the town hasn’t had an E. coli problem in over 25 years.
For more information, visit www.mansfieldma.com or call the EPA Safe Drinking Water Hotline at 1-800-426-4791.