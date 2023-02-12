Wanna talk turkey?
Are they friendly or foul?
People who are fond of wild turkeys like to feed them and the birds love to be fed.
Those who consider them a nuisance call police and animal control officers, demanding that the birds be driven away from busy intersections or streets where they congregate amongst cars and pedestrians.
Some, like a 33-year-old South Attleboro man who had an altercation with a bird last Monday afternoon, can wind up in legal trouble.
The man is facing animal cruelty charges for allegedly beating a wild turkey to death with a stick on Brown Street.
His name has not yet been released by police because he is being summonsed into court for arraignment at a date to be scheduled in Attleboro District Court
“Everybody’s got turkeys,” Attleboro Animal Control Officer Butch Keefer said.
In Foxboro, a rafter of three turkeys was said to be terrorizing people downtown in 2016. In Mansfield last year, they were blocking traffic in the Cabot Business Park.
Currently, there is an estimated 30,000 to 35,000 wild turkeys in the state, according to the state Division of Fisheries and Wildlife.
The more land that is developed means the birds will be closer to humans, wildlife experts say.
For the past few years, the birds in South Attleboro have tended to hang around Brown Street. People have complained about them at intersections along the street and near Coelho Middle School.
“We get calls from parents whose kids walk to school. They want them to leave their kids alone,” Keefer said.
He said last year there were about four wild turkeys in the Brown Street area and about two dozen have been spotted on Pike Avenue.
“You get people who love them and people who hate them,” Keefer said.
The animal control officer and his assistant have often been called out for complaints. But the birds can be wily.
“They are not easy to catch,” Keefer said.
There were estimated to be four wild turkeys in South Attleboro at one point. A Facebook page was even created six years ago on their behalf and has almost 500 followers.
One was recently killed after being struck by a motor vehicle and one was allegedly killed by the Brown Street man, Keefer said.
A Sun Chronicle story Thursday on the man charged with killing the turkey in South Attleboro received over 30 comments on the Sun Chronicle Facebook page from readers on both sides of the issue.
“They came charging after my son and I when we were walking to the bus, I threw my son behind me in a bush and my neighbor came out banging pots and pans and luckily they ran away,” Kimberly Difiore wrote.
“The crossing guard down on the corner brought squirt guns to chase them away too,” she said.
“It’s about time somebody took care of those turkeys. They’ve been causing havoc down Brown Street for two years chasing cars, people, not letting kids on the school bus. This man should be free,” Scott Morrison wrote.
Melanie Barry wrote: “Turkeys have no arms and no teeth. Aggressive? Yes. Dangerous? Give me a break.”
“Bristol County DA and Attleboro PD should be ashamed for wasting taxpayers’ money,” Jonathan Pacheco wrote.
Keefer and state officials say people should not feed the birds. In order to prevent nuisance issues with turkeys remove food sources, like bird feeders, they say.
“Bird feeders attract turkeys and other wild animals. Turkeys can survive very well on natural foods and do not need handouts from people,” Nicole McSweeney, assistant director of outreach and education for Mass Wildlife, said in a statement.
Feeding — whether direct or indirect — can cause turkeys to act tame and may lead to bold or aggressive behavior, especially in the breeding season which is March through May, McSweeney said.
“Wild turkeys that become accustomed to humans and human-associated foods, like bird seed, are likely to lose their fear of people and can cause damage or attempt to dominate people. Once bold behavior is established, it can be very difficult to change,” McSweeney said.
People should not hesitate to scare or threaten a bold, aggressive turkey with loud noises, swatting with a broom or water sprayed from a hose, she said. But using violence against the birds is illegal.
Keefer said people should ward off the birds from their yards. Otherwise, he said, the turkeys will become accustomed to staying on the property.
“They become very territorial,” Keefer said. “Your yard will be their yard.”
During the breeding season, Keefer said, the males can become aggressive. They peck at their reflections on cars thinking it is another male turkey, he said.
Nuisance turkeys cannot be relocated, McSweeney said, because it would just move the problem to another area.
Animals are most often moved by people who are experiencing problems with wildlife or by those who think the animal would be better off somewhere else. But state wildlife officials say it is not only illegal to move wild animals but can cause harm.
A diseased animal that is moved can spread the disease, an animal may struggle to find wood, water and shelter in a new area or may not be welcomed as a newcomer, they say.