On the hunt: An activity as old as time itself has turned into a political, local debate over when and where it should be practiced

ATTLEBORO -- Last year was a banner year for deer hunters in Massachusetts.
Mass Wildlife reported that hunters killed 14,551 deer — a record.
That was up from 13,305 in 2017.
In Southeastern Massachusetts, or Wildlife Management Zone 11, in which Attleboro is located, hunters bagged 3,362 deer.
Those numbers were achieved despite the fact the hunters in Massachusetts are among the “least successful” in the nation, according to the Quality Deer Management Association.
In a report filed in February of this year, QDMA found that only 19 percent of Massachusetts hunters killed at least one deer in 2017. That was down 1 percentage point since 2011.
Judging by the increase in kills in 2018, that percentage may have gone up in 2018, or maybe the number of hunters went up.
In any case, Massachusetts was third from the bottom nationally, tied with New Hampshire.
The second lowest was Maine at 13 percent and the lowest was Arizona with 12 percent.
The state with the most successful hunters is South Carolina, where 69 percent of hunters killed at least one deer.
Hunters are in the woods
But at any rate, it’s time to be careful in the woods.
Bow deer hunting season started on Oct. 7 and runs to Nov. 30.
Coyote and wild turkey seasons start Saturday. Hunters can shoot coyotes until March 7 and wild turkeys until Nov. 2.
Shotgun deer season opens on Dec. 2 and runs to Dec. 14 and primitive weapon deer season starts on Dec. 16 and runs to Dec. 31.
Most people don’t know any of that because, as of 2016, only about 3.5 percent of the U.S. population hunted.
In Massachusetts, 58,000 people — or less than 1 percent of its 6.9 million residents — are hunters.
Nationally, there are 11.4 million hunters, according to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Services’ 2016 National Survey of Fishing, Hunting and Wildlife-Associated Recreation. The survey is produced every five years.
Out of the 11.4 million hunters, 9.2 million hunt big game.
The big game designation includes deer, and deer are the most popular big game species with 8.1 million hunters traipsing through the woods or hiding on a tree stand waiting for them.
Wild turkeys are the second most popular target with about 2 million hunters.
It’s time to wear blaze orange in the woods.
The Ordinance
With that as an introduction, an ordinance proposed earlier this year that would have banned hunting on all city-owned property and required written permission on private property, was fiercely opposed by local hunters.
Proponents argued that Attleboro’s increasing population and construction of houses and decreasing woods and wetlands create a heightened danger for residents who like to walk in the woods, and even for homeowners who simply live next to woods.
Some claim hunters are disrespectful to their property and hunt even if the property is posted, a claim that hunters deny.
Massachusetts is the third most densely populated state in the nation, so proponents of the law could have a public safety argument.
And according to a boston.com listing, Attleboro was ranked 70th in population density in 2013 with 1,586 people per square mile. With an increasing population, the number of people per square mile has likely increased.
However, hunters, who must take a gun safety course, and the state’s Mass Wildlife claim hunting accidents as “extremely rare.”
“Hunting is a safe activity and non-hunters should feel comfortable using the woods at any time of year,” according to a Mass Wildlife website. “Although hunting accidents are extremely rare, wearing blaze orange will help minimize your chances of being mistaken for game animals during the hunting season.”
And, many sources say, the person most often hurt in a hunting accident is the hunter, as happened in 2008 when a Norton man who was hunting in Pennsylvania fell out of a tree stand and died.
But there have been tragic incidents where a non-hunter is hurt, as happened in Norton when a woman was shot and seriously wounded by a deer hunter on New Year’s Eve in 2011.
Meanwhile, hunters argue that thinning the deer herd is needed to help prevent Lyme disease, crop and landscape damage and car strikes.
And some proponents argue that hunting is merely a cruel sport.
While the hunting ordinance was defeated on a 6-5 vote in April with councilors Mark Cooper, Heather Porreca, Peter Blais, Kate Jackson, Jay DiLisio and Sara Lynn Reynolds voting against, it remains highly controversial and could be brought back.
Councilor Todd Kobus, a proponent of the ordinance, said this week he may give it another try, but that won’t happen for at least a year because of council rules.
“I’m open to reintroducing it,” he said. “But I have not thought through all the details. I believe I have to wait a year before reintroducing something on which the council has acted.”
But the issue has seeped into the city election, and whoever is elected in November could well help decide any new proposal related to hunting.
Porreca, the council vice president, is running for mayor, which means next year she’ll either be sitting in the mayor’s office or sitting at home. But she won’t be sitting in a council seat, which eliminates one anti-ordinance vote.
Meanwhile, three of those who were in favor and appear unlikely to change their minds, Kobus, Diana Holmes and Laura Dolan, do not have challengers and will hold their seats for at least another term.
On the other side, Cooper, currently council president, and Jackson are not being challenged, so they will return.
At-large opponents of the ordinance Blais and DiLisio along with Ward 1 councilor Reynolds are being challenged.
At-large councilors Richard Conti and Ty Waterman, who voted in favor of the ordinance, also face opposition. And at least one challenger, Dale Rheaume, is an avid hunter and was one of the leaders of the hunter opposition to the ordinance.
Meanwhile, another candidate, former at-large councilor and longtime animal advocate Roxanne Houghton, is also candidate and she’s staunchly in favor of the restrictions proposed for hunting.
For Houghton, the election is crucial for those opposed to hunting.
“This is about public safety,” she said. “We have hunters all around us and in our neighborhoods with lethal weapons.”
She disagrees with hunters who say the number of deer and coyotes need to be diminished to reduce exposure to disease and such things as car strikes.
“That’s a bogus argument,” Houghton said. “It’s right out of the hunter’s playbook. There’s no evidence that there’s a need to cull. It’s just an excuse to kill wildlife.”
While hunters showed up in force at a public hearing to oppose the ordinance change, proponents from the public were few.
But Houghton said most people thought the ordinance would be approved and didn’t bother to voice an opinion.
She said she wished she “had a dollar” for every person who’s told her they never thought the ordinance would fail.
And she claims anti-ordinance people had an intimidating social media presence.
She in particular felt threatened when a Rhode Island man told her in an online message she “should be put down like a rabid animal.”
Houghton got a restraining order against the man, Joseph Wildgoose of North Smithfield, and police charged him with threatening to commit a crime.’
The case was dismissed, but the district attorney has until Oct. 29 to consider appealing the decision.
A threatening social media presence is another reason pro-ordinance people did not show up, Houghton said.
“Not that many people want to stand up to a bunch of men like that. People are intimidated by them,” she said. “They are disrespectful and bully-ish. One woman told me she was scared. Why would they subject themselves to the horrible things that have happened to me?”
Houghton is hoping she either slides into Porreca’s soon-to-be vacated seat or is able to oust one of the anti-hunting ordinance councilors while at the same time leaving Rheaume in the “also ran” category.
She criticized him for posting a photo of a new hunting bow and dubbing it “Roxanne.”
Houghton interpreted that as a threat, but Rheaume said naming an accurate, lethal weapon after Houghton was more of a compliment.
“Picked up my new hunting bow tonight from XSpot Archery,” he wrote in the post. “She’s fast, smooth on the draw and accurate. I named her Roxanne!”
“It was a joke,” Rheaume said, claiming Houghton sent him “harassing notes.”
Houghton also claimed one of Rheaume’s goals is to sell city-owned land to Mass Wildlife, which would guarantee that hunters could use it for their sport in perpetuity.
And in an online post, Rheaume seemed enthusiastic about the idea.
“I think it’s a great idea to transfer ownership of public land to the state if it preserves hunting,” he said in a social media conversation. “I’m sure our city could use the $$$$.”
However, Rheaume denied that was his goal when asked about it by a Sun Chronicle reporter.
“This person suggested that if that were possible it could free up revenue for the city,” Rheaume said. “But that’s not something I’m pursuing. I wouldn’t want to see the city give up any land to the state.”
Rheaume took issue with concerns that hunting is dangerous.
“I understand and empathize with the concerns of those pushing for the ordinance as far as public safety is concerned,” he said. “But I think there is a misunderstanding about how safe hunting really is.”
He claimed statistics showed that in 30 years of record keeping, the state recorded only three injuries to non-hunters.
And he blasted back against assertions that hunting is simply done to “kill wildlife,” as Houghton argued.
“To suggest we’re doing this just for the purpose of killing is a gross misrepresentation,” Rheaume said. “We respect these animals and we conserve these animals. When we kill an animal we do it with the utmost ethics possible.”
He said animals are respectfully “harvested” for food, not to hang a trophy on a wall.
One of the main arguments Rheaume presents against the adoption of an ordinance that would ban hunting on all city property and require written permission on private land is that it’s illegal.
And in some cases it is.
According to state Attorney General Maura Healey, the Division of Fisheries and Wildlife has “sole authority to regulate hunting, pursuant to G.L. c. 131.”
In fact, the AG’s office has rejected a number of municipal ordinances because they, in some fashion, attempt to regulate hunting.
Based on some past cases, it would appear that the city’s ordinance could have met that fate.
However, dozens of communities have approved ordinances that effectively regulate hunting without making it a “hunting” ordinance or bylaw.
One of those is Sherborn. In August, the AG’s office approved a bylaw which stated:
“No person shall fire or discharge any firearms or explosives of any kind nor shall use bow and arrow where the arrow is equipped with a metal or other dangerous tip within the limits of any highway, park, or public property, or on any private property, except with the written consent of the owner or legal occupant there of. . . .”
A lawyer in the AG’s office explained in the decision why this ordinance was approved.
“We approve...because (these) prohibitions are not limited solely to ‘hunting’ activities...” the attorney wrote.
The case number was No. 9428 and the decision was handed down on Aug. 20 of this year.
Other municipalities have hunting restrictions on the books, but they were approved by the AG’s office many years ago, but apparently without any reference to the the state law giving DFW sole jurisdiction.
One such case concerned the town of Needham.
The AG’s office was acting on an amendment in 2014, but not the original text that restricted hunting.
While the original bylaw appeared to violate state law, the AG determined it could not be changed by her office.
“Because this text is not currently before us for review and approval, and because it was previously approved by this office many years ago, we have no authority to disapprove and delete this text,” an attorney in the AG’s office wrote.
In the meantime, current city restrictions on the use of firearms on city property effectively ban the use of those weapons for any reason on all city property and the conservation commission has declared it will not allow hunting on conservation land, which of course is city property.
But Rheaume said any conservation land acquired with state money is open to hunting and cannot be restricted. The Bungay River conservation area would be one of those areas, he said.
And Houghton said when a new ordinance is proposed, people will show up to back it.
“How would any normal person living in a developed city think that (the ordinance) would fail?” she said. “Many people wished they had (been at the public hearing) and want to be there the next time.”
In the meantime, stay tuned and wear blaze orange.
