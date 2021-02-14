NORTH ATTLEBORO -- One of the five potential candidates for school committee in the April town election now says he won't be running.
Matthew Wise, of 52 Village Way, who had taken out nomination papers for one of the three school board seats up for election this year, said in an email Saturday to supporters that he was withdrawing from the race.
Tuesday is the deadline for all candidates to return papers with the required 25 signatures of registered voters to the election commission office to have their names placed on the April 6 ballot.
“I planned to submit nomination papers, and was excited to be a candidate,” Wise said. His letter, which was also shared with The Sun Chronicle, did not say specifically why he was dropping out of the race or if he planned to run in the future. However, Wise notes in his letter that he volunteers at Falls School, where he is president of the parent teacher organization. “I would like to continue working directly with the PTO and its members. This also allows me the opportunity to engage more directly with my children and their education.”
Wise’s withdrawal leaves incumbent school board member Kathryn Hobbs, along with challengers Joesph Flaherty, Katelyn Castonguay and Tasha Buzzell -- all of whom took out nomination papers by Thursday’s deadline -- as the remaining candidates for three three-year terms on the committee.
Wise thanked his supporters, those who signed his nomination papers and “all those who have, and will continue to support my effort to give back to this great community. I am still very much committed to helping foster the town of North Attleboro, a town where I grew up and continue to spend my life.”
As of Thursday, there were also 15 candidates for the nine two-year terms on the town council. There are also seats available on the public works department board, the parks commission and electric commission.
March 17 is the last day to register to vote in the spring election.
