Mansfield 95 S fatal 3-13-23

A state trooper examines an SUV that crashed into woods off Interstate 95 South, about one mile south of Interstate 495 in Mansfield Monday morning.

 By DAVID LINTON/The Sun Chronicle

MANSFIELD -- One person is dead and another was critically injured when the SUV they were traveling in went off Interstate 95 South and crashed into woods Monday morning, officials said.

The crash occurred about 9 a.m. about a mile south of Interstate-495 near the North Attleboro border. State police and fire officials were awaiting a state medical examiner.

David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.