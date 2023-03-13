MANSFIELD -- One person is dead following a single-vehicle crash around 9 a.m. on Interstate 95 South which has traffic backed up to Interstate 495.
Firefighters and state police are currently at the scene awaiting the medical examiner.
One person was transported to the hospital after suffering a cut to the head. Firefighters reported entrapment.
The scene of the crash is north of the Mansfield rest area. A white SUV is in a gully in a wooded area and the right lane is blocked.
The Sun Chronicle will have more details as they become available.
David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.
