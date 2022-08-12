ATTLEBORO -- One man died and another was injured Friday evening in an accident at a busy city intersection.
The accident was reported about 5:25 p.m. at South Avenue (Route 123) at Tiffany Street. One vehicle was reported engulfed in flames with entrapment.
Police Chief Kyle Heagney said one victim was taken to Rhode Island Hospital in Providence.
Officials also closed West and Read streets, in addition to Tiffany Street and South Avenue, in the area of the crash.
The intersection was reconstructed with a new traffic signal a few years ago.
The accident scene is not far from the South Attleboro fire station.