NORTON — One person died and two others were seriously injured in a single-car crash on Oak Street on Sunday afternoon.
Police Lt. Todd Jackson said a female was declared dead at the scene and was found lying near the car, which struck a tree at 55 Oak St., shortly before 4 p.m.
Two other occupants of the vehicle, a male and a female, were transported to Rhode Island Hospital with serious injuries.
Jackson said he didn’t have the names of those involved in the crash.
The vehicle left more than 100 feet of skid marks before it slammed into a large tree, shattering the afternoon for those that live in the neighborhood.
Neighbors that witnessed the crash said they didn’t want to be interviewed.
Police said they would have more information later. State police responded to the scene to assist Norton police investigate.
