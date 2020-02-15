REHOBOTH -- The six horses and donkey that escaped from a fast-moving fire that destroyed their barn early last Thursday morning only managed to flee the blaze because the barn doors were open.
"Luckily, because we allow our horses 24/7 turnout, our stall doors are always open," Sam Nicole said. "This simple fact literally saved the lives" of the horses along with Vinnie the donkey and a chicken who Nicole says thinks she is a horse.
However, "everything else was a total loss," Nicole said, and at least one horse was injured.
"While it is truly a blessing that all of our horses survived this horrific fire, we realized early yesterday afternoon that not all were injury free," Nicole said Friday. "One of our geldings, Mr. B. appears to have whacked his head in the rush to escape and has a facial fracture and several abrasions around his eye. At this point it is looking like he will need surgery to clean out bone fragments and save his eye."
The fire struck the eight-stall barn just after midnight at Remembrance Hill Carriages, a six-acre horse farm at 36 Slater St., which is near Tremont Street (Route 118) and not far from the Attleboro line.
The barn was used by Equi Evolution, an equine-facilitated learning program offering therapeutic mental health services and equine-assisted activities and which Nicole is involved with.
With the horse community's and others help, temporary housing has been found for the animals.
"Dozens of farms have offered housing for our horses, neighbors and friends have collected donations of all the basic necessities and then some," Nicole said. "Local organizations are setting up fundraisers, colleagues are dropping off hay and grain for our animals."
A fundraising campaign has been launched to help out through a GoFundMe page.
Besides the barn, the organization's equipment and many other items were lost in the fire.
In just the first two hours the campaign went live, over $1,245 was raised. The total as of Sunday night stood at $ from donors, with a goal of $20,000.
It took firefighters some time to get the fire under control, and water tanker trucks had to be used as the town doesn't have municipal water.
The cause of the fire was under investigation.
To learn more and to view the GoFundMe page, visit: gf.me/v/c/jnf/equi-evolution-fire-recovery
Email wellnesswithhorses@gmail.com for more information on how to help.
"The costs associated with this catastrophe are mounting rapidly," Nicole said. "We are overwhelmed with joy. Joy in seeing an entire community brought together to help...the joy of knowing that our programs and our horses have touched people so deeply that they will do whatever it takes to help us through this difficult time."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.