Refills of the lemonade, mad runs on air conditioners and fans and dips in just about anything that looked like a body of water have become common these days as July went down in the record books for being one sizzler of a month.
Not only did the region get slammed with two heatwaves, but there was near record heat overall for the month, according to records kept at the Attleboro Water Department.
The average daily high temperature for July of 86 degrees compares to a normal 83, and just 12 other years were hotter.
Last week’s double heat wave may have run six straight days, but it falls far short of the longest heat wave for region. That was 13 days in August 2005, though there was an 11-day heat wave in July 2010.
The recent one does rank the 14th longest in the record books. And it just falls in the Top 10 for the longest heat waves in July.
A heatwave is defined as at least three straight days of temps 90 degrees or higher.
The highest temperature last week was 97 degrees last Tuesday, which broke the record for the date by 2 degrees set in 1997 and was the hottest in the city since July 1, 2018 when it hit 98. The feel-like temp was 107 degrees, and it reached 90 as early as 10 a.m., though the thermometer plunged to 80 late in the afternoon as a thunderstorm swept through.
It hit 95 the day before and just made it to 90 the last day of the heatwave Thursday. Temperatures ran about 10 degrees higher than normal most of the days.
The first heat wave this summer ran four days — July 18 to 21, with the highest temp 94.
July ended up with 11 days of hitting 90 — about one-third of the days. Only 11 other years over the past 81 years had more.
The average daily low temp of 67 compares to a usual 64, and only five other Julys had higher such temps.
The lowest temperature was 56.
As for rainfall, it totaled 3.8 inches over 11 days, slightly above the usual 3.43 inches. But only a few days had significant rain as a relatively dry summer marched on.
The past four months has seen 13.81 inches of rain — about average.
For the first seven months of the year, the 25.34 inches is 1 1/2 inches short of the norm.
