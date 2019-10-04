ATTLEBORO — One person suffered minor injuries in a three-vehicle accident involving a school bus Thursday, fire officials said.
The accident occurred about 3:25 p.m. on North Main Street at Kratz Avenue in front of the New Covenant Christian Fellowship Church.
There were no children on the bus, according to the fire department.
The victim of the crash was taken to Sturdy Memorial Hospital.
Police detoured traffic around the accident and fire officials had to deal with vehicle fluids that leaked onto the road.
The crash is under investigation by police.
