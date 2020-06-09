SEEKONK -- One person was injured in a rollover Tuesday morning off Central Avenue.
The victim, who was trapped in the vehicle, was taken to Rhode Island Hospital, Providence.
The accident was reported about 8:50 a.m. near Forest Avenue.
National Grid responded to work on a utility pole that was struck.
