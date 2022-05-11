PLAINVILLE -- One person was injured when their car smashed into a utility pole on East Bacon Street (Route 106) between Messenger and George streets Wednesday morning.
The accident was reported about 6:20 a.m. and forced police to close the busy road temporarily because the utility pole and wires fell across it.
The victim was taken to a hospital with minor injuries, according to police.
"This is quite a mess here," an officer was heard saying on a police scanner.
National Grid responded to the scene, and vehicles had to be detoured.