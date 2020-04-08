NORTH ATTLEBORO — Public safety dispatchers are usually the faceless voices behind 911 calls.
But Wednesday morning, two dispatchers became lifesavers to a pet dog who was brought to the police station after choking on a piece of salami at home.
Owner Tara McIver, 49, said Polly, her 13-year-old Yorkie-poodle mix, was “lifeless” when she and her 20-year-old son Connor brought her to the police station.
“They definitely saved her life,” McIver said of dispatchers Cheryl Medeiros and Jacqueline Gould and EMTs Eric Depp and James O’Connor.
McIver said she and her son were at home when Connor discovered Polly on the floor unable to breath and losing consciousness. He tried in vain to get the salami out of Polly’s mouth, McIver said.
“She was completely lifeless when we decided to take her to the police station,” said McIver, who lives about a quarter-mile away from the South Washington facility.
When they came in, Polly was wrapped in a blanket and Medeiros said she didn’t know what McIver was carrying until she got to the dispatcher window.
“She said it choked on a piece of salami so Jacqueline and I rushed out into the lobby. We grabbed the dog and took the blanket off,” said Medeiros, a dispatcher for two years.
Gould started giving Polly the Heimlich maneuver while Medeiros kept sweeping the pet’s mouth for the salami.
“I eventually was able to get the piece of salami out. Jacqueline took over and laid the dog down and started CPR,” Medeiros said.
Gould was able to get a heartbeat back and it started breathing again as the EMTs arrived to give Polly oxygen through a pet mask, Medeiros said.
The lifesaving effort took about 10 minutes.
Police Chief John Reilly praised the dispatchers and gave them written commendations upon the recommendation of Lt. Thomas McCafferty and Capt. Joseph DiRenzo.
“I’m so proud of them. They acted so fast. They didn’t even hesitate,” Reilly said, adding that the work of police dispatchers is a valuable part of the profession.
McIver said she is grateful for the “caring and professionalism” of the police and fire departments. With everything closed because of the coronavrius pandemic, she said she and her son felt helpless.
“It was incredibly painful watching my son try and perform the Heimlich and CPR with no success. He’s grown up with this dog,” McIver said, adding that she was glad he was home from college to help.
McIver contacted Tufts Veterinary Emergency Services after the ordeal was over and said Polly appears to be tired but doing fine.
“I’m a big animal lover so it felt good to be able to help,” Medeiros said.
Gould, a veteran paramedic for a private ambulance service who has been working the last two months as a police dispatcher, said it was her first animal rescue after being a paramedic for 26 years.
“Many people, but never an animal,” Gould said.
