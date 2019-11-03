SEEKONK — One man was killed and another injured after being struck by a vehicle in Seekonk early Sunday morning.
Police received a call just after 12:30 a.m. that two people were hit on Oakhill Avenue in the area of Central Avenue. Both police and fire and rescue personal responded to the scene.
When they arrived, they found two men who were injured and began to give them medical attention, according to a post on social media by Seekonk police.
One victim was taken to Rhode Island Hospital where he was pronounced dead. The other victim did not want to be transported.
The driver of the vehicle that struck the victims is cooperating with police. No charges have been filed at this time.
The names of the people involved are not being released by police at this time and the incident remains under investigation.
