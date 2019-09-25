MANSFIELD -- A man suffered serious burns early Wednesday afternoon during what was described as an explosion at a gas station at the corner of Route 106 and Hope St.
The reports of an explosion came about 12:40 p.m. from the Cannan Fuels Full-Service Gas Station and Repair Shop, 157 Pratt St.
Town Manager Kevin Dumas said a truck caught fire in a service bay at the station, injuring the worker. All other employees were accounted for, he said.
A medical helicopter was being called in to transport the man from Mansfield Airport on Fruit Street, Dumas said.
Foxboro and Mansfield crews responded to the scene.
Black smoke could be seen in the sky for at least a couple of miles from the station.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.