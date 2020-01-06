NORTH ATTLEBORO — One of three finalists for town manager has withdrawn from consideration.
Adam Chapdelaine, town manager of Arlington, has informed the town counsel that he intends to stay in Arlington.
Town Council President Keith Lapointe said he understands Arlington “put the hard sell” on Chapdelaine to get him to remain there.
The council planned to interview the other two finalists on Monday and Tuesday.
Lapointe said there is always a possibility the council will consider reopening the search process, but for now it wants to meet with the remaining two applicants. They are Michael Borg, a former U.S. Army colonel who has held three management positions for the City of Providence, and Christopher Clark, the town administrator in Harwich who is the former town manager in Southbridge.
