NORTH ATTLEBORO -- One of three suspects wanted in the armed robbery of the Speedway Gas station last week has been arrested, police said Monday.
The suspect, Justin W. Adams, 29, of Brockton, was apprehended Saturday by state police in the parking lot of a Holiday Inn in Dedham, police said.
Adams, who was allegedly the getaway driver, was arraigned by teleconference Monday and ordered held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing this Friday.
The robbery occurred about 4 a.m. last Friday at the Route 1 gas station.
Police have warrants for the arrest of two other suspects, including the man who allegedly wielded an electronic stun gun as he demanded cash and cigarettes from the cashier.
All are charged with armed robbery and were believed to have been staying at the Arbor Inn in Wrentham.
Police said they stopped Adams' car on Park Street near the Plainville line shortly after robbery. He and two other occupants were questioned and the car was searched, but there was no evidence linking them to the crime at the time, according to police.
The robber wore a black-and-white camouflage sweatshirt with a hood over his head, a baseball cap, dark pants and sneakers.
Adams told police he purchased cigarettes and a coffee at the station, which police say was corroborated by surveillance video. The robber entered the store about 15 minutes after Adams left, police said.
The following day, police conducted an extensive search of the area around the gas station, including trash receptacles. They located a camouflage sweatshirt on Broadway near Leonard Street, a couple of blocks away from the station.
Police believe the robber was a passenger in Adams' car.
