SEEKONK -- A 26-year-old man died in a head-on collision on Route 152 early Thursday morning less than a half mile from the Attleboro line.
He was pronounced dead at the scene of the 4 a.m. crash in the area of 365 Central Ave. (Route 152), authorities said.
His hometown was not immediately available but he was not a Seekonk resident.
The driver of the other car, a 16-year-old Attleboro boy, was taken to Hasbro Children’s Hospital in Providence, police and fire officials said.
His injuries were not life-threatening, according to Fire Chief Sandra Lowery.
Police Chief Dean Isabella said a preliminary investigation revealed that the 16-year-old driver lost control of his car.
The vehicle then crossed into the opposite lane of travel and collided head-on with the other car, Isabella said.
No charges were immediately filed, according to the police chief.
The exact cause of the crash is under investigation by local police, state police accident reconstruction experts and state police detectives assigned to the Bristol County district attorney's office.
Route 152 was closed in both directions for about four hours between Coyle Drive and Pond Street.
