SEEKONK -- A female passenger in a three-car accident that injured eight other people Sunday night on Interstate 195, near the Rhode Island border, has died at a hospital, state police said Monday.
The victim was a passenger in a 2001 Chrysler 300 that was struck in the rear by a 2019 Chevrolet Silverado in the middle eastbound lane as traffic slowed because of a vehicle fire about a mile up the highway about 8 p.m. Sunday, according to state police.
The woman, who was wearing a seat belt, was pronounced dead soon after she was brought by ambulance at Rhode Island State Hospital in Providence, state police said.
The crash occurred when the pickup truck struck the rear of the Chrysler which pushed it into the rear of a 2005 Acura TSX. The Accura was then pushed in the rear of a 2017 Lexus NX, according to state police.
Two other occupants of the Chrysler, the two occupants of the Silverado and four occupants of the Acura were all transported by ambulances to area hospitals with injuries that were not believed to be life threatening. The driver of the Lexus was not injured the collision, according to state police.
No other information was released about the victims.
The crash occurred east of the Route 114A exit, near the Rhode Island border.
The cause of the accident remains under investigation by state police at the Dartmouth barracks. They are being assisted by the state police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section, the MSP Crime Scene Services Section and state police detectives assigned to the Bristol County District Attorney's office.
