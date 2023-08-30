NORTH ATTLEBORO -- The driver of a car was killed during the commuter rush hour Wednesday morning when the vehicle crashed into the rear of a tractor-trailer truck on Interstate 295.
The driver was pronounced dead at the scene of the 6:30 a.m. crash, which occurred just before the Interstate 95 exit, according to state police.
No other information about the victim was immediately released by state police pending notification of family.
The tractor-trailer is owned by Demoulas Supermarkets, also known as Market Basket, and was being driven by a 44-year-old Lowell man, according to state police.
The fatality was the second in three days on highways in North Attleboro.
A Foxboro man died Monday afternoon when his car collided with an SUV on I-95 North just north of Toner Boulevard. The SUV went across the grass median after it was struck on I-95 South by another vehicle whose driver allegedly fled the scene.
A suspected hit-and-run driver has been arrested and charged.
After Wednesday morning's crash, two travel lanes on I-295 north were shut down with only the breakdown lane open in the area of the crash to allow state police to investigate. All lanes were reopened by 10 a.m.
Both fatal crashes remain under investigation by the troopers at the Foxboro barracks, state police accident reconstruction experts and state police detectives for the Bristol County district attorney’s office.
