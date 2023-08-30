2023-08-30-tsc-news-MVA-Fatality-295-NA
One person was killed when their car hit the back of a tractor-trailer truck on I-295 North in North Attleboro south of the I-95 exit ramps Wednesday morning.

 MARK STOCKWELL/THE SUN CHRONICLE

NORTH ATTLEBORO  -- The driver of a car was killed during the commuter rush hour Wednesday morning when the vehicle crashed into the rear of a tractor-trailer truck on Interstate 295.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene of the 6:30 a.m. crash, which occurred just before the Interstate 95 exit, according to state police.

