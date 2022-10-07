NORTH ATTLEBORO -- Authorities are investigating a fight Thursday at World War I Memorial Park in which one person suffered a head injury.
Police Capt. Jason Roy said Friday the person was taken to Rhode Island Hospital in Providence as a precaution but has since been released.
No arrests were made but the circumstances surrounding the fight remain under investigation, Roy said.
An initial report indicated a gun was shown but Roy said no gun was used in the fight.
A woman was arrested on a drug charge unrelated to the fight, he said.
Local police, assisted by state police K9 units and a helicopter were involved in a search of the Elmwood Street park Thursday night for suspects involved in the fight.
