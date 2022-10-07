Police Cruiser_NAHS
Buy Now

North Attleboro police cruiser

 MARK STOCKWELL/THE SUN CHRONICLE

NORTH ATTLEBORO -- Authorities are investigating a fight Thursday at World War I Memorial Park in which one person suffered a head injury.

Police Capt. Jason Roy said Friday the person was taken to Rhode Island Hospital in Providence as a precaution but has since been released.

David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.