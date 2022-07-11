NORTH ATTLEBORO -- Power was temporarily knocked out Monday morning in the Carlgate Road area after a car struck a utility pole, taking down the pole and the transformer it was supporting.
The female driver was taken to Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro for possible minor injuries, Police Chief Richard McQuade said.
The crash happened on Carlgate Road about 6:45 a.m.
The liquid contents of the transformer, estimated by the fire department to be about 20 to 25 gallons, leaked onto the road.
The state Department of Environmental Protection was notified because an unknown amount of the transformer fluid went into a nearby storm drain.
Police urged motorists to avoid the area so workers could replace the pole and clean up the leak.
Carlgate Road is about 1,000 feet long and runs between Edgewood Drive and Colonial Road.