NORTH ATTLEBORO -- A medical episode was suspected in a head-on crash involving a car and a dump truck Wednesday morning at Park Street and Route 1 that sent one person to a hospital.
The driver of the car was taken to Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro with non-life threatening injuries after possibly suffering some type of medical episode, Fire Chief Chris Coleman said.
The driver of the dump truck, which was hauling an empty trailer, was not injured, he said.
The crash occurred about 6:45 a.m. at the busy intersection.
Both vehicles sustained heavy front-end damage and had to be towed from the scene. A heavy-duty tow truck from Sterry Street Towing in Attleboro was needed to haul away the dump truck, Coleman said.
Park Street between Route 1 and Whiting Street was closed for about an hour.