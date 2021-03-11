NORTH ATTLEBORO -- One person was taken to a hospital following a two-car accident on Route 1 Monday afternoon.
One car struck the rear of another, pushing one of the vehicles into the opposite lane of travel on the highway, about a mile north of Interstate 295, according to police.
The victim was taken to Rhode Island Hospital in Providence with unspecified injuries, according to police.
Police had to temporarily block Route 1 as a result of the crash.
