FOXBORO -- One person was injured in a rollover accident in which the vehicle caught fire early Wednesday night.
The victim was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital in Brockton by a Mansfield ambulance, a Mansfield fire official said. The extent of injuries couldn't be learned.
The accident was reported around 7 p.m. on an Interstate 495 ramp.
Foxboro firefighters arrived to the scene before Mansfield firefighters, finding a vehicle on its side on fire, and extinguished the blaze, the fire official said.
Fire officials initially requested a medical helicopter but were told the aircraft wasn't flying because of weather. There were strong winds Wednesday night.
