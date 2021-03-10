SEEKONK -- One person was injured when an SUV smashed into a UPS Store in town Wednesday afternoon.
The accident was reported about 4 p.m. at the store on Commerce Way off Route 6.
A customer who was inside at the time of the crash suffered nonlife-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital, officials said.
The driver was not injured and didn't appear to be impaired, police said.
The accident caused major damage to the storefront, with the glass door and windows shattered.
It remains under investigation.
