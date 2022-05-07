MANSFIELD -- One person was killed when they were hit head-on by a wrong-way driver on Interstate 495 early Saturday morning.
The accident took place about 3 a.m. on I-495 North.
State police had responded to reports of a wrong way driver of a Nissan Pathfinder going south on I-495.
Police discovered the driver had crashed into a Toyota Camry.
The driver of the Toyota was pronounced dead at the scene, state police said.
The driver of the Nissan suffered serious injuries and was taken to Brigham and Woman's Hospital in Boston, police said.
The crash remains under investigation by state police.