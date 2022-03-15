WRENTHAM -- A woman was killed when her car collided with a tractor-trailer truck on Route 1 north of Myrtle Street early Tuesday morning.
The woman, whose name was not immediately released pending notification of family, was pronounced dead at the scene by a state medical examiner.
The driver of the tractor-trailer truck was shaken up but not physically injured, Fire Chief Antonio Marino said.
The crash happened about 3:50 a.m. and forced officials to close Route 1 between Thurston Street and Route 140 for just over three hours.
A preliminary investigation revealed that the woman was traveling southbound and crossed the center line into the northbound lane, colliding with the truck, according to Police Chief Bill McGrath.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation by local police and state police accident reconstruction experts, McGrath said.
The crash occurred near the Foot and Son, a salvage yard on Route 1 in the area of Crocker Pond.
After the impact, the vehicles came to rest about 200 yards apart, Marino said.
The highway was opened shortly after 7 a.m.
After the highway was closed, McGrath posted a warning to motorists on social media to seek alternate routes during the commuter hour.
There have been several fatalities in that area of the four-lane highway, which is not divided, officials said.