MANSFIELD -- One person was killed when they were hit head-on by a wrong-way driver on Interstate 495 early Saturday morning.
The accident took place about 3 a.m. on I-495 North.
State police had responded to reports of a driver of a Nissan Pathfinder going the wrong way south on I-495.
Police discovered the driver had crashed into a Toyota Camry that had been heading north.
The driver of the Toyota was pronounced dead at the scene, state police said.
The driver of the Nissan suffered serious injuries and was taken by medical helicopter to Brigham and Woman's Hospital in Boston.
Names of those involved had not been released as of Saturday evening.
The crash remains under investigation by state police.