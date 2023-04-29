MANSFIELD -- One person was killed in a rollover crash on Interstate 495 early Saturday morning.
The two-vehicle accident was reported about 2:50 a.m. on I-495 North just prior to Exit 27.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Month
|$12.99
|for 30 days
|3 Months
|$37.99
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$76.99
|for 180 days
|1 Year
|$140.99
|for 365 days
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
MANSFIELD -- One person was killed in a rollover crash on Interstate 495 early Saturday morning.
The two-vehicle accident was reported about 2:50 a.m. on I-495 North just prior to Exit 27.
"One party was determined deceased on scene and two others were transported to area hospitals to be treated for their injuries," State Police told The Sun Chronicle.
Public safety personnel didn't leave the accident scene until around 6:30 a.m.
State police are investigating the accident.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.