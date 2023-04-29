NORTON -- A Randolph man was killed in a fiery rollover crash on Interstate 495 near Mansfield early Saturday morning.
NORTON -- A Randolph man was killed in a fiery rollover crash on Interstate 495 near Mansfield early Saturday morning.
Jeffrey Tagger, 52, of Randolph, was identified Sunday by state police as the victim.
The two-vehicle accident was reported at about 2:30 a.m. on I-495 North near the exit to Route 123.
"One party was determined deceased on scene and two others were transported to area hospitals to be treated for their injuries," state police told The Sun Chronicle.
Preliminary investigation indicates a 2004 Nissan Maxima was northbound, south of the Route 123 exit, when it struck the rear of a 2014 Toyota RAV 4 that was traveling ahead of it, state police said.
The Nissan went out of control, veered off the road to the right, rolled over and caught on fire. The Toyota swerved to the left after being struck and hit a guardrail, state police said.
Norton firefighters extinguished the fire, after which they found the victim inside the Nissan who was determined to be dead, police said.
Two occupants of the Toyota, a 48-year-old Brockton man who was driving and his passenger, a 34-year-old Brockton man, were taken to Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro with injuries believed to be minor.
Public safety personnel were on the scene until around 6:30 a.m.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation by Troop H of the Massachusetts State Police, the State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section, the State Police Crime Scene Services Section, and the State Police Detective Unit for Bristol County.
