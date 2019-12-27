REHOBOTH — One person was killed and three injured when a car and an SUV collided Friday morning on Route 44, closing the busy road for about two hours.
The accident was reported about 7:45 a.m. at 500 Winthrop St. near Hobson Avenue.
By the time police arrived, Rehoboth firefighters and emergency medical workers were extricating two people from one vehicle and had begun CPR on the driver, who was later pronounced dead at Rhode Island Hospital, Police Sgt. Norman Todd said.
Witnesses said the driver was a male, adding the accident heavily damaged the vehicles and appeared to be a head-on collision.
The passenger suffered serious injuries and was also taken to Rhode Island Hospital, Todd said.
The second vehicle was found across Winthrop Street in the parking lot of an insurance agency.
The two occupants of the second vehicle were treated by rescue workers before being taken to Hasbro Children’s Hospital in Providence.
The hospital accepts teenage patients as well as children.
The names of the victims were not released pending notification of family.
Route 44 was closed for about two hours while the crash was being investigated.
Investigators include Patrolman Jeffrey Perry and Detective Paul McGovern, along with the state police and the Bristol County district attorney’s office.
Seekonk Police also assisted Rehoboth Police at the scene.
