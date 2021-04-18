SHARON — State police, along with firefighters from Sharon and Foxboro, responded to a serious, single car roll over on Interstate 95 early Sunday morning.
Troopers said one person was flown by medical helicopter to Mass General Hospital in Boston following the crash at exit 17 (formerly exit 8) on the highway.
Troopers shut down the highway to land the helicopter on the roadway and transport the injured person.
Troopers from the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section along with the representatives from the Norfolk County District Attorney’s Office responded to the scene of the crash.
Police said due to the Patriot’s Day holiday Monday, additional information about the accident would not be available until Tuesday.
