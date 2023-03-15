plainville fire truck

Plainville fire engine

 SUN CHRONICLE FILE PHOTO

PLAINVILLE -- A person escaped serious injuries after a car and a box truck collided Tuesday night on Interstate 495 North near the Wrentham line.

The victim was taken to Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro for treatment of minor injuries, according to Fire Chief Richard Ball.

David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.