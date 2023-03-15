PLAINVILLE -- A person escaped serious injuries after a car and a box truck collided Tuesday night on Interstate 495 North near the Wrentham line.
The victim was taken to Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro for treatment of minor injuries, according to Fire Chief Richard Ball.
The crash occurred about 9:20 p.m. Tuesday in the area of the Taunton Street overpass, Ball said.
After the collision, the car burst into flames and was fully engulfed when firefighters arrived. The box truck rolled over on the highway, according to Ball.
The occupant of the car was able to get out of the vehicle on their own before firefighters arrived.
The cause of the crash is under investigation by state police.
