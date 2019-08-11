ATTLEBORO -- One person suffered minor injuries following a two-vehicle crash late Saturday afternoon that sent one SUV-style car into a small stream.
Police and firefighters were called to the intersection of Maple Street and O’Neil Boulevard following the crash near the Cozy Kitchen at about 3:30 p.m.
The SUV went down an embankment and came to rest in a small stream.
Police and fire officials at the scene said nothing leaked into the stream and in order to keep the vehicle intact, called for a heavy- duty boom-type wrecker from Sterry Street Towing that was able to lift the vehicle out of the water onto the adjacent roadway.
Officials said the driver of one vehicle was transported to Sturdy Memorial Hospital with minor injuries as a precaution.
Traffic on Maple Street was closed while the vehicle was removed from the water.
