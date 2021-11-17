MANSFIELD -- One person suffered minor injuries when an SUV collided with another vehicle and rolled onto its side Tuesday morning on South Main Street.
The victim was taken to Sturdy Memorial Hospital following the 7:30 a.m. crash in the area of 800 South Main St., near Reservoir Street, according to the fire department.
The cause of the crash is under investigation by the police department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.